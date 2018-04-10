Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' did the weirdest maternity photo shoot anyone's seen in a while.

may wilkerson
Apr 10, 2018@7:39 PM
What's Ronnie from Jersey Shore up to lately, you never asked? Well, other than promoting the gang's new show Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the reality star is also busy becoming a new dad!

Get ready to celebrate, bro. Because Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last Tuesday.

This is great news for many reasons, including the fact that Ronnie's baby mama is not Sammie "Sweetheart" (spoiler: she wasn't), with whom he had a notoriously dramatic on-again, off-again relationship on Jersey Shore.

But don't refrain from judging the new dad just yet! Because before Ronnie became a dad, apparently he and his girlfriend hired a professional photographer to take a series of bizarre photos. And author Ciara Knight was kind enough to find them and share one on Twitter, where it went viral.

Because it looks like this:

Ummmmmm, what?

Some may consider this a photo fail. But the internet is obsessed, calling it iconic.

People can't cope.

And others can only express themselves via Jersey Shore gifs.

Same, tbh.

