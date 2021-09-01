Rose McGowan accuses Oprah of being 'fake' after old Dolly Parton interview goes viral.

Most people know better than to come for Oprah. But Rose McGowan isn't most people.

The Charmed actor has publicly accused Oprah (yes, THE Oprah) of being "as fake as they come" in a scathing tweet calling out the legendary talk show host for her past association with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and alleged sexual abuser Russell Simmons.

"I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah," wrote McGowan in the tweet, along with a photo of Oprah kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek.

She continued: “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmons’ victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

Back in 2018, in an episode of the Goop podcast Oprah told Gwyneth Paltrow that Harvey Weinstein was “a bully,” but she was “friendly” with him anyway. Regarding the many rape accusations against Weinstein at the time, Winfrey said: “of course, I didn’t know any of this was going on."