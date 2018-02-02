Rose McGowan slams former costar Alyssa Milano in interview: "I don't like her.'

Rose McGowan slammed her Charmed costar Alyssa Milano in a recent Nightline interview, and it wasn't pretty.

When anchor Juju Chang asked McGowan about Milano's work with the #MeToo movement and TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, she gave a surprisingly cold answer:

.@rosemcgowan on former co-star Alyssa Milano's #MeToo work: 'She's a lie.' But Milano tells @ABC News' Nightline, "I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose." Tonight on Nightline with @JujuChangABC pic.twitter.com/2wZt2jXdaE — Nightline (@Nightline) February 1, 2018

Juju Chang: Are you proud of her? Rose McGowan: I don't like her. Chang: Why? McGowan: 'Cause I think she's a lie. Chang: Why? McGowan: Do you think I don't know these people? I'm not looking at this from the outside. I have a lot of experience. I know she's married to a CAA agent. Do the math.

McGowan went on to explain that she feels that CAA is part of the problem, not the solution:

"Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA."

Alyssa Milano later responded to McGowan with this statement sent to ABC News: