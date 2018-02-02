Rose McGowan slams former costar Alyssa Milano in interview: "I don't like her.'

Rose McGowan slammed her Charmed costar Alyssa Milano in a recent Nightline interview, and it wasn't pretty.
When anchor Juju Chang asked McGowan about Milano's work with the #MeToo movement and TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, she gave a surprisingly cold answer:
Juju Chang: Are you proud of her?
Rose McGowan: I don't like her.
Chang: Why?
McGowan: 'Cause I think she's a lie.
Chang: Why?
McGowan: Do you think I don't know these people? I'm not looking at this from the outside. I have a lot of experience. I know she's married to a CAA agent. Do the math.
McGowan went on to explain that she feels that CAA is part of the problem, not the solution:
"Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA."
Alyssa Milano later responded to McGowan with this statement sent to ABC News:
I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery in speaking out about her experiences. My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Later, McGowan took to Twitter to explain that she felt her words were taken out of context:
Rose also uploaded this GIF of herself and Milano in Charmed with the caption, "Let's talk it out sister." However, she did not tag the actress in the post.
Rose McGowan was one of the first women to speak publicly about her experiences with serial abuser, Harvey Weinstein. Eventually, over 60 women would come forward and bring down the movie mogul. Many credit McGowan for Weinstein's demise...including herself.
Hours after the Nightline interview aired, McGowan got into a shouting match with a trans woman at a book signing in NYC.