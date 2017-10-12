Advertising

People often ask women why they don't come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against men sooner. The answer (extremely simplified) is because either: 1. no one believes them, 2. people believe them but blame them for it, or 3: people criticize them for not coming forward sooner (and that can lead back to number 1—no one believes them, because if it were true, why didn't they speak out about it immediately?)

A perfect example of this Catch-22 is actor Rose McGowan, who accused former film producer Harvey Weinstein of assaulting her in 1997. On Wednesday, McGowan called out fellow actor Ben Affleck on Twitter for saying that he didn't know about Weinstein's alleged constant, repeated sexual harassment of women over a period of 30 years.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan claims she TOLD Affleck about Weinstein's alleged abuse when they made the movie Phantoms together, in 1997.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

So she's rightfully pissed that he's now claiming he was unaware of any shady action with Weinstein, and she sent out those tweets. And in return? Her Twitter account was suspended. WOW.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The suspension was only for 12 hours, and she posted a screenshot of the notification she received from Twitter on her Instagram account. According to Twitter's terms, she wouldn't be able to tweet or send retweets unless she deleted the "tweets that violate our rules." It's not completely clear what McGowan had tweeted that violated the rules.

Her account has since been reinstated, but the fact that she was silenced in the first place is alarming, especially given the Dumpster fire that Twitter generally is.

All of you Hollywood “A-list” golden boys are LIARS. We have just begun. #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/r5yPL2A3bC — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Celebrities tweeted their support for McGowan, and their support for the movement she's calling #ROSEARMY.

The #ROSEARMY is an army worth signing up for. https://t.co/cHahft6rG0 — Judah Friedlander (@JudahWorldChamp) October 10, 2017

Stand with @rosemcgowan and women in the arts by joining me in signing her petition urging The Weinstein Company to dissolve its board. https://t.co/O9LmBgNoKp — Blake Morgan (@TheBlakeMorgan) October 10, 2017

Holy shit. Ever seen a movie where one person takes on a corrupt, powerful system all by herself?



That's @rosemcgowan & it's not a movie. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) October 10, 2017

McGowan has been outspoken about the rampant sexual harassment in Hollywood, and has generally been dismissed, so this tweet from Asia Argento's (the film director who claims she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein) boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, is particularly great.

Can everyone who dismissed @rosemcgowan now do the right thing and go fuck themselves? — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

