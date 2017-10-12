People often ask women why they don't come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against men sooner. The answer (extremely simplified) is because either: 1. no one believes them, 2. people believe them but blame them for it, or 3: people criticize them for not coming forward sooner (and that can lead back to number 1—no one believes them, because if it were true, why didn't they speak out about it immediately?)
A perfect example of this Catch-22 is actor Rose McGowan, who accused former film producer Harvey Weinstein of assaulting her in 1997. On Wednesday, McGowan called out fellow actor Ben Affleck on Twitter for saying that he didn't know about Weinstein's alleged constant, repeated sexual harassment of women over a period of 30 years.
McGowan claims she TOLD Affleck about Weinstein's alleged abuse when they made the movie Phantoms together, in 1997.
So she's rightfully pissed that he's now claiming he was unaware of any shady action with Weinstein, and she sent out those tweets. And in return? Her Twitter account was suspended. WOW.
The suspension was only for 12 hours, and she posted a screenshot of the notification she received from Twitter on her Instagram account. According to Twitter's terms, she wouldn't be able to tweet or send retweets unless she deleted the "tweets that violate our rules." It's not completely clear what McGowan had tweeted that violated the rules.
Her account has since been reinstated, but the fact that she was silenced in the first place is alarming, especially given the Dumpster fire that Twitter generally is.
Celebrities tweeted their support for McGowan, and their support for the movement she's calling #ROSEARMY.
McGowan has been outspoken about the rampant sexual harassment in Hollywood, and has generally been dismissed, so this tweet from Asia Argento's (the film director who claims she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein) boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, is particularly great.