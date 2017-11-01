It’s Roseanne’s birthday, so here are 15 of the funniest things she ever said.

Roseanne Barr, a.k.a. Roseanne, is a groundbreaking comedian who brought some lacking voices to stand-up and the general conversation: There weren't a lot of Midwestern, blue-collar, female comedians when she hit the scene in the '80s. Stand-up comedy led to Roseanne, a hit ABC sitcom that ran for nine years (and returns to the air soon), as well as movies, a talk show, activism, and talk of a presidential run. Here are some funny quotes from Roseanne on her 65th birthday.

1. "Take this marriage thing seriously — it has to last all the way to the divorce." 2. "I consider myself to be a pretty good judge of people. That’s why I don’t like any of them." 3. "I'm not going to vacuum 'til Sears makes one you can ride on." 4. "There isn’t a problem on this earth that a doughnut cannot make better." 5. "Patriarchy is impotent and qualitatively unable to solve even the most simple problems in the cosmos, such as picking up their own socks or placing a carton of milk back in the refrigerator." 6. "I hate every human being on Earth. I feel that everyone is beneath me, and I feel they should all worship me. That’s what I told my kids." 7. "You know, I’m blessed. ‘Blessed’ is a better way of saying ‘rich.’" 8. "My children love me. I’m like the mother they never had." 9. "The quickest way to a man’s heart is through his chest." 10. “Men read maps better than women because only men can understand the concept of an inch equaling a hundred miles.” 11. "Imitation is the sincerest form of show business." 12. “Women complain about premenstrual syndrome, but I think of it as the only time of the month that I can be myself.” 13. "Since I had my gastric bypass surgery in 1998, I eat like a bird. Unfortunately, that bird is a California condor." 14. "Experts say you should never hit your children in anger. When is a good time? When you're feeling festive?" 15. "My husband said he needed more space. So I locked him outside."