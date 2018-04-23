Actor Ross Butler gave advice for how to win over guys. It backfired spectacularly.

Actor Ross Butler, who is best known for his role as Zach on the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, gave women some dating advice in the April issue of Cosmopolitan:

The way to a guy’s heart is through his hobbies. Find out what he’s passionate about, and if you really love him, get into it too. If I meet a girl who can talk video games, guitar, cooking or good books, it’s a huge turn-on. And lots of guys like to teach, so if you can get hands-on with learning, I’m telling you, you’ll get there.

But once this blurb made its way onto Twitter, women started pointing out the (very obvious) flaws with Butler's statement.

Writer Sophia Benoit says that women often invest in men's interests, but men never seem to return the favor.

there’s such a huge premium put on women getting into men’s hobbies while I rarely see the opposite pic.twitter.com/4qG1yU7XO9 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 21, 2018

My straight guy friends don’t even know the difference between straight and curly hair and I’m supposed to listen to them teach me shit? Nah — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 21, 2018

Yeah! Call me when my guy friends learn about crystal healing and Korean skincare.

Journalist Emily L. Hauser points out the lunacy that men still think that playing video games and guitar are hobbies "for boys."