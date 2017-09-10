Advertising

Rowan Blanchard became a household name when she was cast on the Disney Channel Original Series, 'Girl Meets World'. Rowan was barely a teenager at the time, but she quickly showed her maturity.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 14, 2001, to Elizabeth and Mark Blanchard-Boulbol, who are yoga instructors. She will be 16 years old this year, and began acting at the young age of five. Although she's been in the public eye for years, there is still a lot we don't know about her.

She Has Siblings

Sister, sister #NationalBestFriendDay A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Jun 8, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT

Rowan Blanchard has two siblings. She was the first born and has a younger sister named Carmen and a younger brother named Shane. Rowan and Carmen are clearly close. On National Best Friends Day last year, Rowan took to her Instagram to dedicate a post to her sister. She captioned it, "Sister, sister #NationalBestFriendDay"

According to Famous Birthdays, Carmen and Rowan used to perform in shows where they would sing and dance together. Carmen also appeared in the television series Encounters and also played a minor role in a first season episode of American Horror Story.

She Can Sing!

Rowan Blanchard has been singing and performing since before she can remember. It's clear that she has a performers personality and completely loves captivating an audience.

Rowan even sang the theme song to 'Girl Meets World' with Sabrina Carpenter. Rowan calls Sabrina her best friend and explains that she had so much fun recording with her.

Rowan is an Activist

Rowan Blanchard is a feminist and an activist. She has boldly made her voice heard as she has rose with popularity. She participated in the Women's March back in January, and even spoke in Los Angeles.

She captioned her Instagram post, " YOUR SILENCE WILL NOT PROTECT YOU- Audre Lorde 💧the @womensmarch is only seven days away, but if you are unable to make it to DC like me, there are a total of 281 sister marches worldwide which you can find on the @womensmarch website. I am proud and excited to be speaking at the @womensmarch Los Angeles and I hope to see you there. 😺 WOMENS MARCH LA- meet at 9 am on Jan 21 at Pershing Square in downtown LA. All are welcome. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿"

She is Pro-Choice

Rowan is clearly not afraid to stand up and fight for what she believes in. Her voice is strong and at such a young age, her powerful hunger for justice is inspiring.

Rowan has taken a stand in favor of the pro-choice movement. She posted a handwritten note that said, "Women will always have abortions: they will either be safe and legal or unsafe and illegal."

Rowan also captioned the post, "Plannedparenthood.org / federal funding does NOT fund planned parenthood abortions so try again. / who are you pro-life for? Are you pro-life when we enter war? Are you pro-life when a unarmed black person is shot by the police? Are you pro-life for a woman who was raped at 16 and got pregnant? Who are you protecting? Yourselves? / don't support abortion? Cool! Don't have one."

Well said Rowan, well said.

Rowan Embraces Her Platform

#regram @glamourmag #InternationalDayoftheGirl thank you @cindi_leive @glamourmag @michelleobama @maybelline this is such an inspiring and incredible day 🙋🏼🙋🏻🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿 A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Oct 11, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT

Many celebrities are viewed as being rich, and getting a lot given to them in life. Privilege is something that many people will get jealous of, but it's what you do with that privilege that really defines yourself as a person.

Rowan shared a photo on her Instagram account of her holding a sign that said, "Equality is possible when we recognize our privileges and use them to help other people."

She captioned the post, "this is such an inspiring and incredible day 🙋🏼🙋🏻🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿"

