Advertising

Just when you thought medium length hair was over and the buzzcut was in, celebrities are bringing back the long bob, aka the lob. Last week, Mila Kunis debuted her shoulder-grazing look. Now, it's teen star Rowan Blanchard's turn.

Blanchard chopped her long, wavy hair and upgraded to a blunt, shoulder-length look. Her hairstylist Laurie Heaps shared a photo of Blanchard's new length on Instagram. "My [scissors] put in some overtime," she wrote.

My ✂️ put in some overtime on @rowanblanchard A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Advertising

"Last time, we went to the collarbone and this time we wanted it to clear her shoulders," Heaps shared with Refinery29. "I felt like she was ready for something shorter — chic but still effortless. The undone beauty of the French girl always inspires me and I love everything '90s right now.”

The look is getting plenty of love in the photo comments. "WOWOWOOW SHE LOOKS SO GOOD," wrote in one fan. "Loooove it!" agreed another.

You were this chic when you were fifteen too, right?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.