Prince William and Duchess Kate's kids upstage them with cuteness in holiday card.

The Internet has been all about the royal family recently thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But what about the OG lovable couple, Prince William and Duchess Kate? They've shared their holiday card family photo to remind us that they are a very cute family of four (soon to be five).

Duchess Kate is looking rather un-pregnant, because the photo was taken from earlier in the year when Kate was, well, not pregnant or at the very least not showing.

The Instagram caption has shared that two-year-old Charlotte is starting nursery school in January. How time has flown!

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also shared their holiday card. Honestly, it is less cute, but it's not their fault they don't have the benefit of George and Charlotte!

No card of Meghan and Harry has been shared yet, and probably won't be until next year when the couple is married.