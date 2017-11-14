Ruby Rose slammed a self-proclaimed nutritionist who tried to body-shame her. Do not mess with Ruby Rose.

Update November 17: This post has been changed to include Lisa De Fazio's statement at the bottom.

Model and actor Ruby Rose, probably best known for OITNB, is not about to let some rando celebrity wannabe nutritionist who doesn't even know her talk shit about her weight. Lisa De Fazio, self-proclaimed "on camera talent, media nutritionist, and author," told NW magazine that Rose's weight was probably 97 pounds and that "Her family and management team need to encourage her to gain some weight before it's too late." Keep in mind, this woman has never even met Rose.

On Monday, Rose slammed De Fazio in a series of furious tweets.

Telling a magazine MY “manager friends and family should get involved and help me before it’s too late” and that my weight is “44 kilos” ( I’d probably be in hospital of that were true ) is so maddening and irresponsible. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 13, 2017

It really is very irresponsible of De Fazio to make guesses about people she's never even worked with.