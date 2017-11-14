Ruby Rose slammed a self-proclaimed nutritionist who tried to body-shame her. Do not mess with Ruby Rose.

Update November 17: This post has been changed to include Lisa De Fazio's statement at the bottom.
Model and actor Ruby Rose, probably best known for OITNB, is not about to let some rando celebrity wannabe nutritionist who doesn't even know her talk shit about her weight. Lisa De Fazio, self-proclaimed "on camera talent, media nutritionist, and author," told NW magazine that Rose's weight was probably 97 pounds and that "Her family and management team need to encourage her to gain some weight before it's too late." Keep in mind, this woman has never even met Rose.
On Monday, Rose slammed De Fazio in a series of furious tweets.
It really is very irresponsible of De Fazio to make guesses about people she's never even worked with.
Rose pointed out that she has the best "team, family, friends, partner and medical professionals (not the ones who want to be tv hosts but actual credible eastern and western doctors" (BURN), and added that she has "endless energy." Okay, what IS Ruby Rose eating/doing? Because I, too, would like to have endless energy.
Rose then threatened to "knock [De Fazio] off [her] pedestal of self serving bullshit." Yeah, so basically, you don't want to be on Ruby Rose's bad side.
UPDATE: Lisa De Fazio sent us the following statement:
As a Registered Dietitian with a Master of Science in Nutritional Science & 20 years of experience counseling thousands of patients in hospitals, reporters contact me for my professional opinion. Based on images they send me, they want me to explain health risks associated with various nutrition issues including being overweight or underweight- BASED ON MY EXPERIENCE in the MEDICAL field. It is all in the spirit of education and awareness, it is never meant to be judgmental or body shame.
I use my knowledge to educate people that a person's weight is not about vanity, therefore, NOT body shaming, but has serious health risks. I became a Dietitian to help people get & stay healthy.