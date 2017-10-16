Advertising

It's only natural that the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore would have unconventional taste in beauty (not to mention, access to some of world's best stylist.) That's why we're not surprised that Rumer Willis switched up her hair for fall. Just in time to match the foliage, she's now a redhead.

She comes on like a rose And everybody knows She'll get you in dutch You can look but you'd better not touch Poison ivy, poison ivy Well late at night when you're sleeping Poison 🌿 Ivy comes a creeping all around.... @cristinarochahair, @christopherpiercehair and @hairlingerie thank you for my witchy hair I am obsessed 🖤🖤 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Willis shared a photo of the new look on Instagram, where she shouted out its "poison ivy" and "witchy" vibes. Batman's Poison Ivy may even have been her inspiration for the look, as she shared lyrics from the Rolling Stones song of the same name. Those long, wavy locks would be perfect on a supervillain.

Commenters are loving the new shade, and some are even saying the red hair makes her look even more like her famous brunette mom. "Wow, you look like your mom more and more each time I see you. You are both 'BEAUTIFUL'!! :)" wrote in one fan. "Change is good and this is GORGEOUS," another agreed. A friend even weighed: "Anddddd she's BACK! Just how I met you my fire-headed milkless harpy devil woman."

Willis' colorist Christopher Pierce revealed that plenty of work went into the transformation. "Amazing color change ! Black to red. Color remover , bleach , and more bleach. Thank you @ruelarue for the teamwork and patience !" he wrote. If you want to look like Rumer Willis, you're going to have to work for it.

