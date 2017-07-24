Advertising

Turns out Ryan Gosling can make anyone's heart race - even One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles.

During an interview on a BBC Radio 1 show, host Nick Grimshaw hooked Styles up to a heart monitor and showed him several images, including one of a shirtless Ryan Gosling.

Because Styles is human, his heart rate jumped when he saw the photo of Gosling and his A+ abs. Styles described Gosling as "very handsome."

On Saturday, a reporter from Extra filled Gosling in on the results of Styles' heart monitor challenge, and his response was predictably hilarious.

"I'm more concerned he might have a heart condition," Gosling said. "It's less about me and more about something serious."

We're not so sure, Ryan. We're pretty confident this is more about you.

Yup, definitely about you.

