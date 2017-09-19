Advertising

Reese Witherspoon's ex/the guy from Cruel Intentions, Ryan Phillippe, has responded on Twitter after his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that he violently assaulted her this past 4th of July, People reports. She is suing him for $1 million.

last night like mid blink (?) A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

In court documents obtained by People, the 21-year-old model reportedly claims that late on July 3rd, Phillippe had left a party after "being ignored" by her, after which she went to his house with a friend to pack up her stuff. There, she claims he "grabbed [her], struck her, cornered her, kicked her, and aggressively pushed her to the ground," according to court documents.

"He grabbed Hewitt’s upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later," the complaint reads. "He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could."

Hewitt was later admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, People reports, where police issued an emergency protective order against Phillippe. She also has graphic, disturbing photos of her bruises, allegedly caused by the assault, which have been obtained and shared by People.

Hewitt also is alleging that the actor, who she dated from April until the incident in July, was "repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids," according to court documents. She adds in the lawsuit that he "often exhibited symptoms attendant of ploy drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger."

Today, Phillippe responded to the accusations on Twitter. He denies everything and calls "every one" of the allegations "false."

"I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me," the 43-year-old actor wrote. "At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted."

He added that as a man "raised by women" he was "sickened" to have his name mentioned in the same article as domestic violence. "This is wrong," he wrote. "This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false."

Hewitt has also taken to social media, sharing an emotional, and somewhat vague, post on Instagram yesterday:

She writes:

we spend a lot of time on here showing our happiest moments and it's easy to assume someone's life is perfect. everyone's fighting their own battles that they understandably choose not to share. sometimes it's crazy to me that people show interest in me/my life when I've shared so much more of what I'm doing and how I look as opposed to who I really am. I'm a very private person but there are some tribulations I've been facing recently so I wanted to say thank u guys for your love, thank you to those who have been there for me, and thank you for those in my life who haven't, for teaching me a good lesson. I think it's important to feel all your feelings, both happy and sad in order to overcome and to grow stronger. everyone is on their own path and has their own pain. always get back up, keep trying and stand up for yourself and what you believe in.

i'll keep working hard and working on lifting my spirits 🕊and if anything, just take this as a positive reminder to be the best and kindest you can be in a struggling world full of enough suffering and hatred. i love u

