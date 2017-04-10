Advertising

Ryan Phillippe wants everyone to know that he is not dating Katy Perry, and he would like you all to leave him be.

According to E! News, tabloids have been reporting that Phillippe and Perry were spotted flirting at Elton John's 70th birthday party a few weeks ago. (People were very excited about the new possible romance, given Perry's recent breakup with Orlando Bloom.) Well, it seems those rumors aren't true. Phillippe is fed up with them, so he posted an angry, all-caps tweet to put them to rest once and for all.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.



"I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER," Phillippe tweeted. "PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. Thx."

Oh, um. Oops. Okay. Sorry about that, Ryan. I'll just grab my helicopter and be on my way.

