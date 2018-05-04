Ryan Reynolds shares intimate details of lifelong battle with anxiety.

Advertising

Ryan Reynolds is Hollywood's quintessential funny/handsome/cool guy...but underneath it all, he is a nervous wreck just like you and me. Stars, they really are just like us! giphy On Thursday, Reynolds did an interview with The New York Times and opened up about the decidedly less-hilarious parts of his life, like mental illness, stress, and his childhood. Reynolds told journalist Cara Buckley that despite being an actor, he often comes down with debilitating stage fright that triggers his anxiety. Buckley writes: He gets wracked by dread and nausea before every talk-show appearance and becomes quite convinced he might die. During his ABC sitcom days, he chose to warm up the audience, partly to ingratiate himself, but mostly to redirect his panic or, as he describes it, “the energy of just wanting to throw up.” When we met at the Four Seasons here in Beverly Hills late one afternoon in April, he had barely eaten all day, because interviews for profiles make him crazy jittery too.

"I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety," the Deadpool actor told The New York Times. "Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun." To cope, Reynolds relies on his signature dark humor. Reynolds is not only renowned for his work on screen, but for his sardonic tweets as well. The best part about spending the afternoon at Disneyland in 100 degree heat is passing away in front of so many children. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 30, 2015

I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 11, 2015 I can go from researching a cramp on WebMD to coffin shopping in under 90 seconds. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 28, 2017 In addition to opening up about his mental health, Reynolds also delved into details about his childhood, including his strained relationship with his police officer father, Jim Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds called his father the "stress dispensary in our house," and said that he was always on edge around his dad because he was prone to screaming matches. To combat setting his father off, Reynolds would continually clean the house or mow the lawn.

giphy “I became this young skin-covered micro manager,” he said. “When you stress out kids, there’s a weird paradox that happens because they’re suddenly taking on things that aren’t theirs to take on." Now, Reynolds finds ways to cope with his anxiety. One of them is doing interviews in his Deadpool character, which Reynolds reveals makes interviews much more bearable: "When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead, and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set," he said. "That’s that great self-defense mechanism. I figure if you’re going to jump off a cliff, you might as well fly."

giphy