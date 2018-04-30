Ryan Reynolds shares the hilariously blunt 'rejection letter' the Avengers sent Deadpool.

Advertising
Ryan Reynolds is toasting the the success of Avengers: Infinity War by sharing this hilariously blunt "rejection letter" that Tony Stark (a.k.a. Ironman) sent Deadpool denying the merc with a mouth entry into the elite legion of superheros.
I'll tell you one thing, the Avengers franchise would be much different (and much dirtier) if it included Deadpool.
The letter, dated April 14th, 2012, simply states:
No.
Absolutely not.
Go bother Prof. X.
No.
Avengers: Infinity War boasts biggest worldwide opening of all time after debuting to $630 million, which is almost $100 million more than the previous record, which was set by The Fate of the Furious in 2017.
Twitter loved Reynold's unique tribute to film:
And although Deadpool won’t be an Avenger anytime soon, he’s got his very own Marvel sequel opening next month.
