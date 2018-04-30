Ryan Reynolds shares the hilariously blunt 'rejection letter' the Avengers sent Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds is toasting the the success of Avengers: Infinity War by sharing this hilariously blunt "rejection letter" that Tony Stark (a.k.a. Ironman) sent Deadpool denying the merc with a mouth entry into the elite legion of superheros.

I'll tell you one thing, the Avengers franchise would be much different (and much dirtier) if it included Deadpool.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

The letter, dated April 14th, 2012, simply states:

No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.

Avengers: Infinity War boasts biggest worldwide opening of all time after debuting to $630 million, which is almost $100 million more than the previous record, which was set by The Fate of the Furious in 2017.

Twitter loved Reynold's unique tribute to film:

