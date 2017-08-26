Advertising

We already know that Ryan Reynolds is quite the jokester when it comes to social media, so we shouldn't be too surprised that he came up with a hilarious post to give his wife Blake Lively a shoutout on her birthday on Friday.

Here's the photo that Reynolds chose to share on this, the anniversary of his wife's birth:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Reynolds captioned the photo, which is mostly of him and features approximately half of Blake Lively. LOL.

Luckily, we know Lively has a good sense of humor about Reynolds' social media antics. In an interview with Glamour last month, Lively revealed that Reynolds' hilarious tweets about their two-year-old daughter are entirely made up.

"He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff," Lively said in the interview.

So we're guessing she loved the Instagram post, too. Happy birthday, Blake!

