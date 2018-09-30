Ryan Reynolds responds to wife Blake Lively posting sexy Instagram with man who's not him.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may be #RelationshipGoals, but that doesn't mean maintaining a relationship in the public eye is easy. Especially when your job literally requires you to pretend to be involved with other people on a regular basis. For example, imagine you're happily married to Blake Lively (congrats!) and then one morning you casually open Instagram to see this photo of your beloved wife about to drink a Martini off a naked stranger's abs:

That's what happened to Ryan Reynolds, Lively's real life husband (sorry everyone!) this weekend. Fortunately for Ryan, he has more confidence than all of us combined. Which is why he responded to his wife's promotional thirst trap (it's for work!!!!!!) with this perfect comment:

"He seems nice," wrote Reynolds, the world's most confident husband.