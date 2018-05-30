Blake Lively just destroyed Ryan Reynolds in latest Twitter feud about her new movie.

Just like regular mortal human couples, celebrity couples express intimacy in different ways. Some can't stop gushing about each other, others are really into PDA. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively live to troll each other online.
So when Reynolds tweeted about Lively's upcoming movie on May 26, her snarky response was no surprise. Funny, yes, but not surprising.
The trailer for Lively's film, called A Simple Favor, features the tag line, "What happened to Emily?" So after the trailer premiered, Reynolds took it upon himself to tweet, "You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily?" (Side note: did Lively really have to drive herself to the hospital while in labor?)
And Lively's funny response: "Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me."
The pair, married since 2012, have a history of doing this to each other online. For example, in a picture of them from the Deadpool 2 premiere (in which her husband stars), Lively joked about the best part of the picture being her hair, which she styled herself.
There were the famous birthday Instagrams: in his to her, Reynolds cropped her mostly out of a picture of them together, writing "Happy birthday to my amazing wife."
She got him back a few months later on his birthday, by cropping him mostly out of a photo of him and fellow Ryan, Ryan Gosling, and writing, "Happy birthday, baby."
Then there was the time Lively posted a picture of herself in a short sweater dress and Reynolds joked, "I want my boots back."
And the time she dissed her husband's Christmas cookie baking skills (but was kind enough to point out how good looking he is).
To which Reynolds replied, "I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer."
And this picture of Reynolds and Helen Mirren, which Lively captioned, "Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?"
She doesn't have to worry about him leaving her for Mirren. She might have to worry about Steve Martin, though.