Blake Lively just destroyed Ryan Reynolds in latest Twitter feud about her new movie.

Just like regular mortal human couples, celebrity couples express intimacy in different ways. Some can't stop gushing about each other, others are really into PDA. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively live to troll each other online.

giphy

So when Reynolds tweeted about Lively's upcoming movie on May 26, her snarky response was no surprise. Funny, yes, but not surprising.

The trailer for Lively's film, called A Simple Favor, features the tag line, "What happened to Emily?" So after the trailer premiered, Reynolds took it upon himself to tweet, "You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily?" (Side note: did Lively really have to drive herself to the hospital while in labor?)

You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily? https://t.co/W5vWQI9TVr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2018

And Lively's funny response: "Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me."

Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018

The pair, married since 2012, have a history of doing this to each other online. For example, in a picture of them from the Deadpool 2 premiere (in which her husband stars), Lively joked about the best part of the picture being her hair, which she styled herself.