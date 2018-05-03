Ryan Reynolds gives hilarious response on wife Blake Lively unfollowing him on Instagram.

On Monday, Blake Lively shocked everyone when she went rogue and deleted all the contents from her Instagram page.

She also unfollowed everyone except for 28 women named Emily Nelson. Uh, you okay, Blake?

Creepy, yes, but fans are preeeeeetttttyyyy sure that this is just a PR stunt for Lively's new movie, A Simple Favor, set to premier in September. After all, Lively does play a character named Emily Nelson in the thriller.

But still, she really committed to the bit, even going so far as to unfollow husband/social media darling, Ryan Reynolds on the app.

When asked about "the unfollowing" on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery, Ryan said:

It definitely stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from.

He added that his kids, three-year-old James and one-year-old Ines, are too young to understand the severity of the situation: