On Monday, Wonder Woman passed Deadpool in box office earnings (hell yeah!). In response, Ryan Reynolds (as his Marvel character Deadpool) sent Wonder Woman his congratulations via Instagram. The picture features Deadpool's hands making a heart around a chain with a Wonder Woman pendant.
His caption read, “The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman.” Nice. (Deadpool is "The Merc with the mouth," and B.O. obviously means box office.)
Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins, the first woman to direct a major superhero film. So far, the movie has grossed more than $368 million in North America, beating Deadpool's earnings by $5 million, EW reports.
Deadpool still leads worldwide, with $783 million to WW's $746 million, but it's only a matter of time until she beats him there, too.