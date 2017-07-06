Advertising

Breakups are hard. Do you know what makes them a little easier? Ryan Reynolds. Oh—and ice cream. But really, mostly Ryan Reynolds.

According to E! News, 18-year-old Gabi Dunn decided that the best way to get over her ex was is to Photoshop Ryan Reynolds over him in her prom pictures. And honestly, we agree:

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

"My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little @VancityReynolds" tweeted Dunn on July 4th. Eventually the tweet went viral, and has racked up over 42,000 likes.

The pictures even caught the attention of the Deadpool actor himself, who retweeted Dunn and gifted her with her own hashtag: #DontMessWithGabi.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

According to E!, a friend pretending to be Dunn's ex, Jeff Bright, created a Twitter account in his likeness to playfully respond to Reynolds.

jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J — Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017

But no worries, y'all. Gabi assured her followers that she is doing well by tweeting that she doesn't need a man to find happiness:

I have found happiness in myself because I don't feel the need to find it in a man — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

But we are sure she would make an exception for Ryan Reynolds. Wouldn't you?

