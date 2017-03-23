Advertising

Typing your own name in on Google is kind of a nerve-wracking experience, especially if you're a celebrity. Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal seem up to the challenge, though.

In a video for WIRED, Reynolds and Gyllenhaal let Google autocomplete be their guide. They answered questions based on popular questions people search about them on Google. The result was pretty hilarious.

If you've ever wondered if either of these two have any tattoos, if Ryan Reynolds wears eyeliner, or what Jake Gyllenhaal eats (Reynolds says "baby pandas," but we're skeptical), this is the video for you.

I know Reynolds and Gyllenhaal likely made this video to promote their new movie Life (which will be in theaters on March 24), but man, these guys are funny. Can we get them a TV show?

