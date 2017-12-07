Ryan Reynolds trolls his mom with a few face tattoos.

Ryan Reynolds is promoting his upcoming appearance as Deadpool at Brazil's Comic Con, and he's dragging his mom's face into it.

In costume as the Merc with the Mouth, Reynolds greeted fans in Brazil, telling them he learned Portuguese for the occasion (he didn't). To get people pumped for the panel, Reynolds said he is bringing "moderately trained" tattoo artists to give out Deadpool-themed ink for free. "Do you want my body, on yours, forever?"

Reynolds's mom does, and she's running out of room.

My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares. pic.twitter.com/GFUNC3IWfX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 5, 2017

On Instagram, he teased the designs....

I combined all four to create a beautiful lower back piece. 🇧🇷 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:47am PST

...and what they look like on his mom.

My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con. #ccxp2017 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Good ol' Tammy Reynolds loves her son Ryan, and her daughter-in-law (check out the "Blake Rules" over her eyebrows) and her other kids (Terry, Patrick, and Jeff are featured prominently on her chin).