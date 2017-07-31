Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds loves to tweet out wacky stories about his adventures in fatherhood.
But now Reynolds' whimsical tweets about life with his two daughters have been exposed as FAKE NEWS by none other than his wife, Blake Lively. (I mean, we kind of had a feeling Ryan Reynolds doesn't actually leave his child buried on the beach overnight.)
In an interview with Glamour, Lively confirmed that her husband's social media musings about their daughters are totally fabricated.
"He may as well work for the Enquirer," Lively joked in the interview. "When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario."
Lively went on to say that she often signs off on Reynolds' parenting jokes before he posts them to Twitter.
"He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh," Lively told Glamour. "But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."
Awwww! We don't even care about the fake tweets. These two are adorable.