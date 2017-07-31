Advertising

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds loves to tweet out wacky stories about his adventures in fatherhood.

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017

The mobile above my daughter's crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 20, 2016

Advertising

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time. I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 7, 2016

But now Reynolds' whimsical tweets about life with his two daughters have been exposed as FAKE NEWS by none other than his wife, Blake Lively. (I mean, we kind of had a feeling Ryan Reynolds doesn't actually leave his child buried on the beach overnight.)

In an interview with Glamour, Lively confirmed that her husband's social media musings about their daughters are totally fabricated.

Advertising

"He may as well work for the Enquirer," Lively joked in the interview. "When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario."

Lively went on to say that she often signs off on Reynolds' parenting jokes before he posts them to Twitter.

"He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh," Lively told Glamour. "But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

Advertising

Awwww! We don't even care about the fake tweets. These two are adorable.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.