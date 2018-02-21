Ryan Reynolds had the perfect response to criticism for inviting kids battling cancer to the 'Deadpool' set.

Deadpool may be known as the 'merc with a mouth,' but Ryan Reynolds is not one to mince words, either.

giphy

On Monday, Reynolds uploaded a few pictures with kids who are diagnosed with cancer visiting the Deadpool set thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation:

One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set. Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day. These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile. HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions.) 🇨🇦⚔️

Of course, most comments on the post were from supportive fans who recognized Reynolds' lovely gesture. After all, who is going to sh*t on a post about someone making a cancer patient's wish come true? Well, this is the internet, so there is always somebody...

"Guys Deadpool is an R-rated movie and those kids are watching it… I think something is wrong here," wrote one person who was not cool with young people visiting the movie set.