Ryan Reynolds posts corny 90s throwback pic, gets thoroughly roasted.

Orli Matlow
Jan 03, 2018@9:43 PM
Ryan Reynolds welcomed 2018 with a throwback pic to show us just how much hotter he has gotten with the passage of time.

Happy New Year, everybody! The point is, I used to style my hair with a blowtorch.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

The certified hunky hunk clearly went through a boy band phase, looking like a Backstreet Boy and totally in sync with *NSYNC.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/Z9NmsKrYhIB20/giphy.gif

Look at that face! THAT HAIR!

Those golden curtains truly frame his forehead, with a swoop worthy of Jack Dawson in Titanic.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/zvoyEMlOuQ3fi/giphy.gif
giphy

Reynolds's fans hilariously took the opportunity to roast the sh*t out of his 90s self.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-03-at-44727-pm-mP9KQh.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-03-at-45040-pm-CmpSzg.png
Instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-03-at-45029-pm-bP2xzF.png
instagram
https://media1.giphy.com/media/IrAkpeVcnY1YA/giphy.gif
giphy
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-03-at-45315-pm-n5dlaA.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-03-at-45355-pm-F5i6Ts.png
instagram

Reynolds has since lost his virginity, and is the father of two daughters with Blake Lively.

https://media.giphy.com/media/oYxNkISitSQo/giphy.gif
giphy

He and his sexiness have come a long way.

