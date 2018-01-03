Ryan Reynolds posts corny 90s throwback pic, gets thoroughly roasted.

Ryan Reynolds welcomed 2018 with a throwback pic to show us just how much hotter he has gotten with the passage of time.

The certified hunky hunk clearly went through a boy band phase, looking like a Backstreet Boy and totally in sync with *NSYNC.

Look at that face! THAT HAIR!

Those golden curtains truly frame his forehead, with a swoop worthy of Jack Dawson in Titanic.

giphy

Reynolds's fans hilariously took the opportunity to roast the sh*t out of his 90s self.