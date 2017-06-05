Advertising

Ryan Reynolds—Canadian actor and 40-year-old man—got in a time machine so he could savage his 17-year-old self over a truly awful haircut.

The saga begins with a Twitter troll, as it so often does.

@Lilarbishy tweeted a still shot from Ryan Reynold's starring role alongside Melissa Joan Hart in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie. Not one of his most celebrated characters.

@VancityReynolds what did you say to your barber ? pic.twitter.com/xeU6nBpPGX — Husain Alarbash (@Lilarbishy) June 5, 2017

"What did you say to your barber?" asked the tweeter, alongside a photo of Reynolds rocking a Mugatu cut. And Ryan Reynolds was ready. He's been waiting 23 years for this one. He did not disappoint.

"I'm really protective of my penis. Which haircut will make sure it never meets anyone?" https://t.co/BVxD2wbSQW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 5, 2017

