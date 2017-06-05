Ryan Reynolds—Canadian actor and 40-year-old man—got in a time machine so he could savage his 17-year-old self over a truly awful haircut.
The saga begins with a Twitter troll, as it so often does.
@Lilarbishy tweeted a still shot from Ryan Reynold's starring role alongside Melissa Joan Hart in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie. Not one of his most celebrated characters.
"What did you say to your barber?" asked the tweeter, alongside a photo of Reynolds rocking a Mugatu cut. And Ryan Reynolds was ready. He's been waiting 23 years for this one. He did not disappoint.
"I'm really protective of my penis," responded Reynolds. "Which haircut will make sure it never meets anyone?"
Crushed it.
The Reynolds fans of the world clapped, rejoiced, and shared more photos of terrible hair cuts, as the tweet went viral on Imgur under the congratulatory headline, "Take a bow, Ryan Reynolds."
And because you obviously love Ryan Reynolds, and celebrate him, you are one of the few chosen people of the world who can handle watching the following movie trailer. Meet 1996's Sabrina the Teenage Witch (the movie).
It would appear that the witch herself curses Ryan Reynold's car. We should have known he'd be a star.