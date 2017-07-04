Advertising

Sabrina Ann Lynn Carpenter is a singer, songwriter, and an actress. She was born on May 11, 1999, in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She is currently 18 years old, and busier than ever.

Sabrina became a household name when she scored the role of Maya on Disney's 'Girl Meets World'. The show ran from 2013 to 2015, and although that gave us an insight into who she was, there's still so much we don't know about the star.

She Can Dance

a little break from tour rehearsals @melanielewis_yribar A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Advertising

We all know that Sabrina Carpenter is extremely talented, but who knew she had these moves? During rehearsal for her upcoming tour, Sabrina learned a quick little number, but she appears to be a really good dancer.

She is completely on beat and didn't miss any of the choreography. The idea of singing and dancing at the same time might be too much for some people but Sabrina looks to be embracing the idea.

It's great to know that despite all her hard work and effort, she can still have fun with her work. After all, she's living the dream!

Advertising

She's About to Go On Tour

getting super amped for tour A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

On March 14, 2014, Carpenter's debut single, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying", premiered on Radio Disney, and was released on iTunes later in the day. She also contributed her vocals to the 'Girl Meets World' theme song that she performed with co-star Rowan Blanchard.

Sabrina has released numerous singles that have all been well received, and released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, on April 14, 2015. Sabrina also won a Radio Disney Music Award in the category "Best Crush Song" for her song "Can't Blame a Girl For Trying".

Advertising

MANCHESTAAA ft MICSTAND xx #MiddleOfTheNightTour A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on May 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Recently, Sabrina has been working on her second album, "Evolution." On July 29, 2016, Carpenter released "On Purpose", which is the first single from her second album. On September 4, 2016, she announced her first tour, the Evolution Tour. On October 11, 2016, she announced that the tour had sold out, and on October 14, the album was released.​​​​​​​

This year, Sabrina has already toured Europe and The Vamps, and her summer tour will be with New Hope Club.

She Has Two Sisters

Advertising

My incredibly talented sister @saricarpenter took this at the crack of dawn A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on May 12, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

This photo was taken by one of Sabrina's sisters. She captioned the picture, "My incredibly talented sister @saricarpenter took this at the crack of dawn."

Sabrina can be seen holding a mini cup of espresso, still wrapped in her bed sheets. According to Wikipedia, Sabrina has two older sisters named Sarah and Shannon. Apparently Sarah has appeared in numerous episodes of Disney Channel's 'Girl Meets World' as a background character.

Maybe this means her sisters love acting and performing just as much as she does.

Advertising

She Can Play The Guitar and Piano

Dive @teddysphotos A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Although Sabrina seems to be lightly picking the guitar in this video, it's clear she is musically talented. Her voice is flawless and the fact that she's expanding her talents to instruments as well just shows her dedication to music and her love for making it.

Liability @lordemusic A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

This cover song of Liability by Lorde is incredible. Not only can Sabrina sing almost perfectly, and play the guitar, but she can also play the piano. Who knew she had so many talents. Her ongoing tour must be incredible and diverse with all the musical abilities that she has.

Advertising

She is Athletic

ball is life pre Minnesota @evolutiontour A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Nov 11, 2016 at 5:47pm PST

Going on tour seems like a workout in and of itself, but not for Sabrina. She loves staying active and is extremely athletic as well. She is very good at sports, one of them is clearly basketball.

In a video she posted to her Instagram account while on tour, she wrote, "ball is life pre Minnesota @evolutiontour"

Maybe shooting hoops backstage is what calms Sabrina down before she goes out to perform. Performing for sold out crowds every night has to be nerve wracking. Either way, Sabrina made every basket in the video, clearly showing off her athletic abilities.

Advertising

Backstage court Minnesota @evolutiontour A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:52pm PST

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.