The best tweets from the 2018 SAG Awards.

The best tweets from the 2018 SAG Awards.
Orli Matlow
Jan 22, 2018@3:03 AM
Advertising

The 2018 SAG Awards were a relatively chill affair, filled with awkward silences, predictable wins (Three Billboards Outside Yada Yada Yada), and some charming "let's respect each other!" speeches.

Twitter had more jokes than the awards ceremony itself. Here are the best ones.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc