The best tweets from the 2018 SAG Awards.

The 2018 SAG Awards were a relatively chill affair, filled with awkward silences, predictable wins (Three Billboards Outside Yada Yada Yada), and some charming "let's respect each other!" speeches.

Twitter had more jokes than the awards ceremony itself. Here are the best ones.

1.

She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018

2.

When Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf are up against each other in every award show pic.twitter.com/IHRz0O5i84 — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 22, 2018

3.

4.