The best tweets from the 2018 SAG Awards.

The 2018 SAG Awards were a relatively chill affair, filled with awkward silences, predictable wins (Three Billboards Outside Yada Yada Yada), and some charming "let's respect each other!" speeches.
Twitter had more jokes than the awards ceremony itself. Here are the best ones.
1.
She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018
2.
When Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf are up against each other in every award show pic.twitter.com/IHRz0O5i84— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 22, 2018
3.
OMW TO STEAL YOUR MAN ✨#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/gVI97wcjO5— GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 22, 2018
4.
My parents look great #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wfj0VUn74K— maria 🎈 (@mariajsgomes) January 22, 2018
5.
Morgan Freeman accepting the life time achievement award in a baseball cap like #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/A5RtMTE2Cy— Katie (@Vindikatied) January 22, 2018
6.
I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018
7.
Brie Larson looks like she just found out Casey Affleck showed up. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/1w8cSrCemC— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 22, 2018
8.
like father, like son— robs (@laufeyhela) January 21, 2018
#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/FpE2tZaQNG
9.
Sterling K Brown for president. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/5ySIVJTEw9— Travon Free (@Travon) January 22, 2018
10.
Truly inspired by the millions who marched yesterday all across the country for the great cause of Yes, Allison Janney Is Wonderful, But Did You SEE Laurie Metcalf In Lady Bird?!?!— Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) January 22, 2018
11.
I have not watched Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri yet because honestly I didn’t like the first two that much.🤷♀️— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 22, 2018
12.
*this is us won* pic.twitter.com/bFF9mKDINc— little scorpion (@harleyivex) January 22, 2018
13.
my Three Billboards is just a campaign to give Laurie Metcalf the appreciation she deserves— Kelly Connolly (@_kellyQ) January 22, 2018
14.
Timothée Chalamet watching Gary Oldman win Best Actor is me anytime Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri win an award pic.twitter.com/PlnmmJmMLV— Jon (@prasejeebus) January 22, 2018
15.
IF THREE BILLBOARDS WIN BEST PICTURE I SWEAR TO GOD pic.twitter.com/FXoEHvujF4— Great Gerwig (@analaurandb) January 22, 2018
16.
Taking out three billboards that say GRETA GERWIG, SAOIRSE RONAN, and LAURIE METCALF— T_Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) January 22, 2018
17.
Supporters of GET OUT, LADY BIRD and other films that got shut out at the SAG Awards: just remember, it can always be worse. You could be a Vikings fan. (If you loved one of those films *and* are a Vikings fan, don't hesitate to call our helpline at 1-800-FML-2018.)— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 22, 2018