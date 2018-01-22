Kristen Bell made a beautifully constructed jab at Melania Trump last night in her SAG Awards monologue.

Kristen Bell was the host of Sunday night's SAG Awards, which marked the first time the awards show had an actual host. Speaking to the audience, Bell pointed out that she was the both the first person and the first lady host. Making a joke about being "First Lady," Bell said she was going to use her platform to take on cyberbullying, since she hasn't seen "any progress made on that initiative yet."

Although she didn't mention her by name, Bell was alluding to FLOTUS Melania Trump's promise to make ending cyberbullying her focus while her husband was in office. The irony, of course, is that Trump's own husband, President Donald Trump, is a notorious bully on Twitter, making up nicknames for people and attacking anyone who disagrees with him or his political positions.

Bell joked that she was looking at Veep's Tony Hale, because he was "savage" on Twitter.