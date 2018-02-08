Salma Hayek gives Oprah new horrifying details about Harvey Weinstein's behavior.

In December of 2017—remember last year? It wasn't super great—Salma Hayek came forward in the New York Times about her personal experience working with Harvey Weinstein during the making of 2002's Frida. "For years, he was my monster," she wrote in the essay, which details his increasing fury to Hayek rejecting his forceful advances.

No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no …

She explains: "The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

Getty Images

Hayek struggled with Weinstein's vicious threats and manipulation throughout the making of her film, which Weinstein attempted to wrestle away from her as a direct result of her refusals. "He claimed that my name as an actress was not big enough and that I was incompetent as a producer," Hayek wrote, after sharing the legal struggle she entered with Weinstein following his attempts to remove her from the film.