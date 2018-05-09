Seth Rogen’s mom just embarrassed the crap out of him on Twitter and people are living for it.

Sometimes moms are embarrassing. Okay, well, lots of times moms are embarrassing, but it's sort of like that's part of their job. They just wouldn't be good moms if they weren't occasionally making us cringe. And Seth Rogen's lovely, wonderful, hilarious mom Sandy is no different. She's got a Twitter account, and she uses it to make observations about her life, promote stuff her son has done or is part of, and sometimes talk about ladies' private bits in yoga class. You know, typical mom fare.

Ms. Rogen tweeted about a phenomenon that many women (and maybe men?) are familiar with — overly revealing yoga pants.

In yoga when you can see the very private parts of the woman in front of you through her pants , should you tell her?

Maybe the person behind me can see the outline of my private parts. Dilemma. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 7, 2018

And, embarrassed or not, Seth Rogen quote-tweeted his mom, adding his own thoughts on the matter, which were simply, "Jesus mom."