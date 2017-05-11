Advertising

Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter play constantly quibbling sisters on ADORABLE sitcom Modern Family. But off-screen, the two are BFF. So when paparazzi approached 26-year-old Hyland at the airport and tried to get her to talk trash about her 19-year-old friend and co-star, the actress was like NOOOOOOOPE.

Hyland took to Twitter last night to call out the paparazzi for their failed attempt to start a feud.

Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @arielwinter1 😂 y'all digging for something you're never gonna get. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 10, 2017

"Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @ arielwinter1 ​​​​​​y'all digging for something you're never gonna get," she wrote.

Her girl Ariel Winter was right there with her, tweeting:

❤️love you❤️ — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 10, 2017

Squad goals, much?

Twitter is loving this display of female friendship and solidarity.

Same ol' shit. Trying to get women to turn on each other is tired, boring and pathetic. *yawn* — Cristine (@Owl_ofthewoods) May 10, 2017

Yaaaaaaaas!!! Got your sister's back! That's why I love you!! ❤️❤️👏👏🙏🙏 — Tom C. (@realtomcee) May 10, 2017

That's what being a Loyal Friend is all about! — Michael Andrews (@Michael43535785) May 10, 2017

The media is always looking to stir up drama 🙄🙄. They don't know women that are friends are much more formidable 💅🏿💪🏿 — The Beauty Feeder (@EbonyProdigy) May 10, 2017

Good try, paparazzi. But it's called "girl power" for a reason.

