Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter play constantly quibbling sisters on ADORABLE sitcom Modern Family. But off-screen, the two are BFF. So when paparazzi approached 26-year-old Hyland at the airport and tried to get her to talk trash about her 19-year-old friend and co-star, the actress was like NOOOOOOOPE.
Hyland took to Twitter last night to call out the paparazzi for their failed attempt to start a feud.
"Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl
@arielwinter1 y'all digging for something you're never gonna get," she wrote.
Her girl Ariel Winter was right there with her, tweeting:
Squad goals, much?
Good try, paparazzi. But it's called "girl power" for a reason.