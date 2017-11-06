Sarah Hyland and a 'Bachelorette' alum just made their relationship Instagram-official.

Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Wells Adams recently sparked some hot relationship rumors when they dressed up as coordinating Stranger Things characters for Halloween.

Because it was Halloween, we couldn't be too sure if this was an official couples costume or if Hyland and Adams were just buds who happened to be at the same party wearing Stranger Things costumes.

But a few days later, the two seem to have cleared up the rumors with some more sincere Instagram posts.

Hyland shared a black-and-white pic of the pair goofing off–rather, she's goofing off and Adams is adorably dealing with it. "He puts up with me 😝❤️," the Modern Family actress captioned the shot on Insta.

A couple of hours later, Adams shared another photo of the apparent couple lovingly gazing into each other's yes. "Back lit AF," he wrote alongside the photo. Yes, the photo is back lit AF, but it's also lit AF. Because it's super cute!