Sarah Hyland slams body-shamers who told her to 'eat some bread.'

People are obsessed with the private lives of celebrities—who they're dating, what they're wearing, how they're eating... but oftentimes fans overstep bounds and become real jerks once they have access to their favorite stars on social media.

And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland knows that all too well.

In the past, Hyland has slammed trolls for commenting on her body and her weight, and on Tuesday, the 27-year-old had to address her haters again after they tried to body shame her on Instagram by telling her to "eat some bread."

Well, joke's on you, shamers, because it turns out that Hyland does eat bread— and lots of it.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” said Hyland said in her Instagram story.