'Modern Family' Star Defends Posting Naked Selfie With New Boyfriend And Dog

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is happily dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. !!!<3!!!. The couple have gone public in the past few weeks through cute Instas that include a Stranger Things Halloween costume.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Most recently, 26-year-old Hyland posted a picture of her with her 33-year-old boyfriend and his dog Carl. Some have apparently taken issue with the photo because it shows the three of them in bed and seemingly naked. Well, people likely don't care that the dog is naked.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Someone sent Hyland a direct message on Instagram in which they told the actress to "KEEP [HER] SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE." Hyland shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter.