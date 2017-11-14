'Modern Family' Star Defends Posting Naked Selfie With New Boyfriend And Dog

'Modern Family' Star Defends Posting Naked Selfie With New Boyfriend And Dog
Julianne Adams
Nov 14, 2017@2:57 PM
Advertising

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is happily dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. !!!<3!!!. The couple have gone public in the past few weeks through cute Instas that include a Stranger Things Halloween costume.

Back lit AF

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

He puts up with me 😝❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Most recently, 26-year-old Hyland posted a picture of her with her 33-year-old boyfriend and his dog Carl. Some have apparently taken issue with the photo because it shows the three of them in bed and seemingly naked. Well, people likely don't care that the dog is naked.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Someone sent Hyland a direct message on Instagram in which they told the actress to "KEEP [HER] SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE." Hyland shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter.

Advertising

Hyland shared the screenshot along with some of her own thoughts.

This was basically the ~mood~ of Hyland's response to the DM:

You be June. I'll be Johnny.

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

Here are Hyland's words:

Advertising
Advertising

It's not just Hyland. Everyone loves a good clapback, right?

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc