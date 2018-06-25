Sarah Hyland worries fans with shocking "Selfie Day" photo.

Most celebrated "National Selfie Day" last week by posting their most flattering solo-snaps to social media. But Modern Family star Sarah Hyland chose to go a slightly different route.

According to her Instagram, Sarah Hyland was in the hospital for several days last week. Although she did not tell fans why, we know that Hyland has a genetic condition called kidney dysplasia, and received a kidney transplant in 2012 (donated by her father!).

The only clue she gave was this puffy-picture she uploaded during her hospital stay in on honor of "National Selfie Day" on Thursday.

Instagram

Oh no! But we do have to give Sarah major kudos for bravely posting the pic. Most young actresses would not even dream of sharing any photo that is less than flattering.

Bustle speculates that Hyland's face could have blown up as a reaction to the steroids she takes for her condition, as she had a similar reaction to Prednisone in 2017.

Many fans were concerned for Hyland's health after she shared her "truth" via her seflie: