People are pissed at Sarah Hyland for being 'smashed' in video at the Golden Globes.

Sunday night's 75th annual Golden Globes had a theme this year — Time's Up, a movement geared toward putting an end to the sexual harassment that seems to run rampant in the entertainment industry. The attendees wore all black attire and pins to raise awareness.

But after the Globes come the afterparties. According to Insider, InStyle magazine set up a video booth (like a photo booth, but with video) called the Facinator, made to look like a hotel elevator, complete with bellhop. Celebrity guests were encouraged to do bits, and the resulting videos were posted to social media.

One video in particular has created some controversy — the one with Sarah Hyland of Modern Family.

The director of the clip, Douglas Friedman, described Hyland as "getting smashed." In the short clip, Hyland drinks straight from a champagne bottle (or pretends to) and acts drunk, leaning on and flirting with the bellhop, and at one point even falling back into his arms.