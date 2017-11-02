Sarah Hyland hilariously takes down tabloid that started plastic surgery rumors. Twitter is ROFL.

Sarah Hyland is fed up with tabloids, and she's not afraid to show it.

The Modern Family actress recently posted a series of badass tweets (and a few videos) dragging magazine Life & Style for an article in which doctors tried to determine if she'd ever had plastic surgery by analyzing her face.

THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. to have Drs give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading. Fuck off. https://t.co/8GlSIWJcfr — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

In a followup tweet, Hyland explained exactly why the article was insulting: She has had a rough medical year, she has addressed plastic rumors in the past, and she thinks articles like this have a negative impact on girls and young women.

Sorry. I meant @Life_and_Style. But I still mean 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/bIDpuxpF6p — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

The post reads: