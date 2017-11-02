Sarah Hyland hilariously takes down tabloid that started plastic surgery rumors. Twitter is ROFL.

Sarah Hyland is fed up with tabloids, and she's not afraid to show it.
The Modern Family actress recently posted a series of badass tweets (and a few videos) dragging magazine Life & Style for an article in which doctors tried to determine if she'd ever had plastic surgery by analyzing her face.
In a followup tweet, Hyland explained exactly why the article was insulting: She has had a rough medical year, she has addressed plastic rumors in the past, and she thinks articles like this have a negative impact on girls and young women.
The post reads:
I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an article surrounding the question of if I've had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your "journalism" and use it for some good. FOR ONCE.
Within a few hours of Hyland's first tweet on the topic, Life & Style updated its article to include the actress' statement and to omit the doctors' comments. However, that wasn't enough for Hyland. "Hey @Life_and_Style why don't you just delete the article about how different I look over the past 10 yrs instead of deleting 'doctors'' comments," she tweeted.
Oh, did you think Hyland was done there? No, no, no. She then proceeded to majorly troll Life & Style. "Got some work done tonight. Going for a new look... gonna write about this now?" she tweeted at the magazine, alongside of a shot of herself modeling a sheet mask.
After the photo came a series of hilarious, sarcastic videos, in which Hyland says she "expect[s] dumbasses to write dumbass articles." "My only thing is, you come for me, I come for you."
She then posted a final video clarifying that she was just joking around in her other videos (even though she definitely was pretty annoyed by the article), and she even issued an apology to Life & Style's social media manager. "The comedy was there. I had to take it. I love a good bit," she said with a giggle in her last video.
Sarah Hyland's fans were positively eating. this. up.
So next time a tabloid is considering hiring doctors to analyze a celeb's face, they better think twice, because Sarah Hyland will COME. FOR. YOU.