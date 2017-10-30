Sarah Hyland did a couples costume with a 'Bachelor' alum and now people think they're dating.

Along with opportunities to eat our weight in candy, Halloween is also a holiday when we get to see people's true colors. We can learn who's racist thanks to blackface; we can see who apparently loved Hugh Hefner; we can discover who thinks it's not too soon for President Hillary Clinton jokes.

This year, Sarah Hyland used the holiday to hint at her new bf: The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams. We have no idea how these two met, but apparently they're already at couple's costume level.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

They're conspicuously not touching in any of the photos, but maybe they're just in character.

Demogorgons. They chill as fuck. #beefsquashed #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

A source told People that, "They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together" and that "They're flirty."

They've apparently been talking since all the way back in August, when Hyland tweeted about Adams' appearance on BIP.