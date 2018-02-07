Sarah Jessica Parker teases her new haircut on Instagram. Spoiler: it's bangs!

Advertising
Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her clothes, her shoes, her acting, her face, and last but not least, her hair. Fans of SJP and/or Sex and the City have favorite styles: wavy blow-out, straight, curly.
Not usually ranked up there, largely due to how infrequently she rocks them, are bangs, which the actress debuted this week.
SJP started off with teasing a new look.
Is that a ... Blackberry I spy?
Advertising
SJP eventually revealed her new 'do, because she had to the leave the house at some point.
The cut and color come courtesy of Serge Normant and Gina Gilbert, respectively.
Sarah Jessica Parker sported the side-swept bangs in time for her appearance on Jimmy Fallon, where, among other things, she participated in Mad Lib Theater.
Advertising
What say ye? Are you digging the side bangs?
Advertising