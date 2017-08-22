Advertising

If you thought you had a nice time watching Monday's so lar eclipse, we're sorry to inform you, but Sarah Jessica Parker's eclipse-watching experience was approximately 1 million times more "spectacular," "unimaginably perfect," and "humbling."

Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick, and a few other pals took in the solar eclipse from a boat in South Carolina, seemingly along the path of totality. She kept fans updated on her experience with a series of Instagram videos.

In an early video, Parker gives us a look at herself in the solar eclipse glasses. She tries to show her fans the early stages of the eclipse. "Don't look too long!" she warns, even though we're not actually there, we're just watching it on a screen (plus, the sun doesn't actually make it into frame). It's only just started and Parker is already over the moon. "It may be one of the most thrilling moments of my life! Outside, of course, having my children and marriage and all that." (And when Big came to rescue her in Paris, but we'll excuse her for leaving that out.)

The third video is when things start to really pick up. (And by things, we mean Sarah Jessica Parker's heart rate.) "Oh my god this is the most spectacular light I've ever seen! It doesn't make any sense! It's happening, you guys, it's happening!" she shouts frantically. Serene Matthew Broderick points out the corona in the background. "Oh my god, there's a corona! Oh my god, there it is! There it is! Whip out your glasses!" she yells breathlessly.

Broderick calmly pipes up from the background again: "I wish I had my binoculars." Dang, sorry dude.

And then, with the vigor of Carrie Bradshaw laying her eyes on a pair of vintage Manolo Blahniks, she declares, "I wish you all were here. Oh lightning, oh my god, this is the most spectacular, unimaginably perfect, beautiful..." And then, in the kind of dramatic whisper that comes just before the curtain falls at the end of act one of a play, she utters, "ridiculous."

Her excitement could not be contained and she posted yet a fourth installment. "We did it. We made it. Oh my god. We saw it!" she whispers passionately. Broderick evidently pipes up from the background again, but his commentary is inaudible, which is fine because it isn't important. Parker's commentary is what's important. "Matthew, yes, exactly!" she purrs. It's so...humbling! It's so..." she whispers: "extraordinary." The curtain falls. End of play.

Of course, the internet was obsessed with Sarah Jessica Parker's over-the-top reaction to the solar eclipse.

I will now be girlishly whispering "it's so... extraordinary" a la Sarah Jessica Parker to EVERYTHING now just FYI — Suze (@thesuzeletter) August 21, 2017

I want someone to look at me like Sarah Jessica Parker looks at an eclipse. — Laura Muldoon (@Laurajmuldoon) August 22, 2017

Me watching Sarah Jessica Parker's joyous vid of the #eclipse: imagine if Aidan convinced Carrie to love the outdoors — angela dizon ☀️ (@ngldzn) August 21, 2017

I know I have PMS because I just cried listening to sarah Jessica Parker's reaction to the eclipse 🤘🏼 — trashmouth gemini (@EmilysKnotHere) August 21, 2017

OMG WATCH SARAH JESSICA PARKER'S INSTA VID OF THE ECLIPSE RIGHT NOW WITH AUDIO WAY UP IM CRYING https://t.co/rXYfg4XhS9 — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 21, 2017

excuse me but it's time to talk about sarah jessica parker's deeply intense passion for the eclipse pic.twitter.com/nNGlBJuMN9 — ya girl lou (@_louisehynes) August 21, 2017

Here's hoping NASA taps Parker for some official commentary next time an eclipse rolls around.

