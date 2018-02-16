Sarah Jessica Parker finally responds to Kim Cattrall slamming her on Instagram.

It would be so nice to imagine that all the ladies from Sex and The City were buddies off the show, too, but, as we've seen time and time again, that's not the case. Well, for Kim Cattrall anyway. This Kim Cattrall/Sarah Jessica Parker feud or whatever you want to call it is has been going on forever! Who knows what happened back then, but Kim Cattrall (who played Samantha Jones on the show) seems very angry at Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) now.
But for her part, Parker says there's no "fight," because she's never responded.
Parker tells People,
I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening]. But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me.
We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.
For those who missed it: in October 2017, Kim Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she was never friends with Sarah Jessica Parker on the show, insisting there was a "toxic" relationship between them.
Then, on February 4, Cattrall shared via Instagram the sad news that her brother had died unexpectedly.
Parker reportedly sent her condolences to Cattrall both privately and publicly, writing on the post, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother.”
But Cattrall was having no part of it. Cattrall responded very publicly, on Instagram, with a text post reading, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."
In the caption to that post, Cattrall wrote:
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
OUCH! And that's the latest, unless Kim Cattrall responds to the People interview in some way, which is entirely possible.