Sarah Jessica Parker has been a style icon forever—well, ever since Sex and the City started, at least. But one thing that she rarely changes is her long hair—she wears it straight, wavy, or curly, up or down, but it's almost always the same length (except when she cut it in season five of SATC).

However, on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor posted an Instagram showing off her new 'do—a just-barely-to-the-shoulders bob (or is it a lob?), and we've got to say, it looks really nice!

According to Allure, the haircut is for the rom com called Best Day of My Life that SJP is currently filming. In it, Parker plays a character named Vivienne, so it makes sense that on the first day of filming, she captioned the shot, "I'm her, Vivienne. Day 1 'Unfollow The Rules' X, SJ"

If the rules are about always having the same haircut, then by all means, unfollow away!

