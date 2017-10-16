Advertising

During her show "Magic Mich" on Wednesday, comedian Michelle Collins read aloud some emails that were allegedly sent from actor Sarah Jessica Parker to her staff. According to Page Six (and Collins), the emails were written by Parker herself, and include instructions for certain aspects of the household. And they are very, very specific.

For example, employees are directed to refill a tiny container of Vaseline (a small container because a larger one might clutter up the house) for her kids to use. But that's not the full extent of it—Parker requests that the tiny jar be refilled with a small spoon or knife, which must first be "hand-washed using a paper towel," and then run once though the dishwasher.

Besides the Vaseline, employees are also to refill a bottle of face wash and Neutrogena body wash kept in her 14-year-old son's personal shower. Parker won't allow them to buy multiple back-up bottles of the products; instead, they must check the levels daily and only refill when the bottles are completely empty.

The emails also allegedly included instructions on how to treat the kids' pinkeye (Parker and husband Matthew Broderick have 3 kids, 14-year-old James Wilkie and 8-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion). Parker specified every detail of just how the eyedrops were to be given, even down to how hard the kids should blink.

One email that was slightly less specific was one for a shopping list for Taco Tuesday in which Parker instructs employees to buy "Whatever meat goes in tacos.” Now that's actually pretty funny.

