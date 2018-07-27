Someone discovered Brad Pitt always looks like his girlfriends and the internet can’t look away.

We all know that Brad Pitt is an extremely transformative actor who can convincingly morph into any character he plays, but did you know he also can transform to match any woman he's dating?

Twitter user Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) posted pictures from this 2006 Daily Express article entitled "Brad: The Man Who Likes To Look Like His Girlfriend." The article appears to just show pictures of Brad Pitt next to the women he has been romantically linked to throughout the years, and the evidence suggests that it's true— Pitt does tweak his style to match that of his girlfriend's.

I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018

From Juliette Lewis to Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Jolie, Brad has changed his haircut, color, and personal style to match that of the person he's seeing at the time. In most of these pictures, Brad and his date look more like siblings than lovers.

The tweet thread went viral, and has been shared over 77,000 times.