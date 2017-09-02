Advertising

When she's not killing vampires to ridding the world of demons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been enjoying a long and fulfilled marriage. A new Bustle report reveals that on Friday, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an anniversary video celebrating her 15 year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

The sentimental video of the couple that met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer was met with a lot of love.

I think people are just happy to see a couple that manages to stay together, especially in the terrifying, Sauron-like eye of Hollywood.

My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #HappyAnniversary @RealFPJr 15years pic.twitter.com/Bq5hZj4cBv — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) September 1, 2017

The video features a slide show of the couple eating, kissing and posing through out the years. Twitter ate it up like a freshly scooped ice cream sundae.

We can only assume she removed the footage of them raiding the blood-filled refrigerators of the vampires she slays, because they both still look like fresh babies.

One follower couldn't remove the image of the couple as Scooby Doo's Fred and Daphne out of their head.

Hopefully they kept the outfits.

I am sorry but every time i look at you two i only see Fred and Daphne 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Nv4AQwFGSj — 🐙J.D.L.A🐙 (@Parasaurolophux) September 1, 2017

One fan even made her own collage of the beloved 90s couple.

It's hard to tell if this is super cute, or bordering on creepy. We wouldn't be surprised if they've had to file restraining orders against fans who send them pictures of shrines.

HAPPY 15th ANNIVERSARY TO YOU BOTH! I wish you many more happy years ❤️⭐️🎉 xx pic.twitter.com/1yqPK4vpqc — Nicola ❤️ Jayne (@NicolaJayneH) September 1, 2017

Okay, A FEW fans made anniversary collages.

Is this...a thing?! Yes, yes it is.

Cutest pics eva! Happy anniversary to my fav couple! 💟 pic.twitter.com/lY7ChCozVY — Sara R. (@Sara_SMGfan) September 2, 2017

The 90s heartthrob power couple received so much love.

Gellar even posted a follow-up thank you tweet today for all the good feels.

Since it would take too long to thank everyone for their kind words on our anniversary - THANK YOU (EVERYONE) @RealFPJr pic.twitter.com/UyI5zkQv38 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) September 2, 2017

Ugh, we get it. Y'all are adorable.

