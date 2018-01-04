Sarah Michelle Gellar was accused of "child abuse" for letting her son get a manicure.

Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't just slay vampires— she also slays outdated gender norms.

The Cruel Intentions actress recently took her 5-year-old son Rocky to the nail salon for some much needed R&R, because hey, being a five year old could be pretty stressful. The mother and son duo both got adorable matching manicures, and Gellar documented the whole experience on her Instagram story.

It was really damn cute.

Rocky seemed to love his manicure, but certain internet trolls did not.

After pics of Gellar's son surfaced on Facebook, haters descended on the comments section:

"5 years old.....you're brainwashing this kids with your sick ideologies" wrote Daved Corbin.

"This kind of thing should be outlawed as child abuse! It can cause a child to doubt their true gender," said Lee Erwin Brockmann.