People are loving Sarah Michelle Gellar's response to a random wrong number text.

Whatever it is about the holiday season that's causing random nobodies to accidentally text three-named celebrities, we are all better for it as a society. What's a more delightful way to bond, as a culture, than by accidentally harassing people like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lin-Manuel Miranada.

Someone check the eggnog.

(It's been spiked with a mystical ingredient that gives us all subconscious knowledge of celeb contact info.)

Sarah Michelle Gellar absolutely (vampire?) slayed her response to the newly-engaged, completely random Charlyn Willis.

"This is #CharlynWillis," wrote Gellar, sharing the woman's private photo with the world and apparently trying to get her name trending.

"She got engaged yesterday, and meant to text he sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead. Her sister didn't respond, but I did."

"So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn. (And her fiance whose name I don't know)."

As the post went viral, Charlyn proceeded to join the comments to celebrate the serendipity:

Bystanders were extremely jealous: